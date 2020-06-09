Bold-Flavored Snacks

Woodridge Snacks is a wholesome new snack alternative with big flavors. Made with the highest quality ingredients sourced from around the world, this new line of snacks is vegan and gluten-free. The line include Mochi Rice Nuggets, sweet sticky rice baked to a crisp in teriyaki flavor; and Sticky Rice Chips, whole grain rice popped crisp and perfectly seasoned in Sriracha flavors. Inspired by the globalization of regional cuisines, the ingredients in Woodridge Snacks are sustainably sourced from farms in Asia, South America and the heartland of the U.S.

Woodridge Snacks

www.woodridgesnacks.com