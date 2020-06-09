Hemp Hydrate Expands Retail Distribution

Hemp Hydrate, a leading health and wellness company with hemp infused products, this week announced an exclusive distribution deal with Accelerate360 to handle distribution of Hemp Hydrate’s products into thousands of retail outlets across the U.S.

“Our goal with Hemp Hydrate has always been to provide high quality and affordable hemp infused products that are available to customers in the biggest retail store chains across the U.S.,” said Dean Guise, founder and CEO of Hemp Hydrate. “Accelerate is the ideal partner for us. They share our passion and vision in delivering consumers more all-natural alternatives with health and wellness products.”

Accelerate provides a turnkey solution for brands like Hemp Hydrate with direct store delivery. Accelerate has seen consumer interest skyrocket in the CBD and hemp marketplace, leading to rapid growth for an array of CBD products. With driven and efficient retail experts managing sourcing, distribution, category management, merchandising and marketing, Accelerate provides the infrastructure needed for an emerging brand like Hemp Hydrate.

“Today, more than ever before, U.S. consumers are looking to explore the potential benefits of hemp-based products,” said Accelerate CEO David Parry. “We are excited to leverage Accelerate’s unique ability to react quickly to market trends, and meet the demand of our retail partners, to introduce new and innovative brands like Hemp Hydrate to consumers shelves across the country.”

The launch of the new distribution partnership has seen immediate success. In February, Hemp Hydrate’s Relief Topical launched in a hundred Albertsons stores with nationwide distribution planned this summer. Most recently, Food Lion began selling the Hemp Hydrate Relief Topical in over 1,000 stores. By the end of 2020, Accelerate anticipates distribution of this topical product and other Hemp Hydrate health and beauty products to expand to 10,000 retail outlets in the U.S.

Hemp Hydrate said its water has been widely praised by athletes, trainers and the fitness community for its great taste and ability to maximize hydration and recovery.

Hemp Hydrate products are 100% plant-based, ready to use, all natural, and vegan. Hemp Hydrate’s “trust in plants” is ideal for the health-conscious consumer with an active lifestyle. Using only premium hemp grown in the U.S.A. that meets all regulatory standards, Hemp Hydrate produces quality, THC free products at an affordable price.

Currently, Hemp Hydrate has multiple partnerships and celebrity talent ambassadors including Dr. Patrick Khaziran’s Sports Rehab LA, Filmmaker Peter Berg’s Churchill Boxing Club, Actor Sylvester Stallone, Professional Golfer Kevin Chappell, Entrepreneur Brian Mazza and Celebrity Fitness Trainer Alex Fine.

With expansion into thousands of retail locations in the U.S. in 2020, Hemp Hydrate plans to launch a slate of new topical and health products positioning the company to become the leading Hemp and CBD lifestyle brand.

