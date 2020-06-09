Speedway Named Corporate Partner of the Year by CMN Hospitals

Speedway’s partnership with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals began in 1991 and has since raised more than $121 million for the children’s charity through various fundraising activities.

Speedway was recently recognized by Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals) as the Corporate Partner of the Year for 2019.

The Corporate Partner of the Year award recognizes an outstanding organization that has demonstrated extraordinary commitment to CMN Hospitals or Foundations through innovative fundraising and awareness initiatives.

“Speedway really is fueling miracles,” said Teri Nestel, interim president and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. “The company saw a remarkable 25% fundraising increase in 2019 to $11.8 million thanks to some innovative campaigns like the coloring book, growth in their annual golf tournament and the launch of the pin pad donation ask.”

The majority of funds come year-round from customers, business partners and employees who contribute via a new donation prompt while checking out or in donation canisters at each store.

Speedway’s recent expansion to the West Coast allowed it to support 17 new CMN Hospitals, and now broadens the reach of their impact to a total of 80 CMN Hospitals across America.

Speedway also celebrated a new fundraising record of $2.7 million at their annual Speedway Miracle Tournament — one of the largest golf fundraising tournaments held to benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Each year, Speedway organizes the Miracle Children Program, where patient families from locally supported hospitals are able to share their stories to raise awareness of the ongoing needs of children’s hospitals and how changing kids’ health can positively change the future of their communities. The firsthand experiences bring a personal touch to the cause and highlights the importance of donations to fund critical treatments and services.

Speedway’s partnership with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals began in 1991 and has since raised more than $121 million for the children’s charity through various fundraising activities.

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals raises funds and awareness for 170-member hospitals that treat more than 10 million kids each year. A donation made at a local Speedway directly supports the member hospital serving that community.

Speedway is the nation’s second largest company-owned and -operated convenience store chain with nearly 3,900 retail convenience stores across the U.S. Headquartered in Enon, Ohio, Speedway is a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC).