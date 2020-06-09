Lancer Worldwide’s accessory line, The L-Guard System, was developed to ensure hygienic protection throughout the beverage dispensing experience. The first product in the series is a Valve Guard designed to protect the valve, lever and dispensed beverages from contamination throughout frequent daily use. The new Valve Guard retrofits easily with existing Lancer Worldwide machines. It’s a quick and simple install and requires no tools to set up. The guard comes with a heat bent plastic sheet and rests on a table. It slips around the outside of the dispenser housing and attaches to a foam adhesive backed tab. The guard can be removed easily for cleaning and meets NSF standards.

Lancer Worldwide

www.lancerworldwide.com