MAPCO Launches Full-Service Fueling and Pickup

Available at select locations, MAPCO’S Full Service+ provides customers with a “full touchless shopping experience from the comfort and safety of their cars.”

MAPCO has debuted full-service fueling and pickup at select locations.

As the convenience store chain, with 343 stores throughout the southeastern region of the U.S., continues to serve customers in this new era of heightened caution and cleanliness, the ‘Full Service+’ experience provides customers at participating stores with a “full touchless shopping experience from the comfort and safety of their cars.”

Customers at select stores simply need to pull up to one of the gas pumps, and MAPCO takes care of the rest, including:

Gas attendants pumping gas and cleaning windshields

Store attendants delivering anything customers need in-store to their cars (excluding age restricted items)

Touchless credit card payment from inside the car

All MAPCO stores are taking full precautions, including offering plastic gloves and sanitizer to protect its customers and employees.