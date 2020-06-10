Paytronix Appoints Amy Porter to Board of Directors

The announcement comes on the heels of Paytronix raising $10 million of growth capital to support its product and expansion initiatives as it responds to the rapidly changing needs of its restaurant and convenience store clients.

Paytronix Systems Inc. announced that Amy Porter, founder and executive chairman of Affinipay, a leading payments technology platform, has been appointed to the its Board of Directors.

Porter joins the board as Paytronix rolls out innovations in loyalty, order and delivery and stored value, aimed at helping the nation’s restaurant and convenience store brands find the additional value hidden within their own customer relationships.

Porter founded Affinipay in 2005 to build the preeminent payments technology company serving professional services businesses. As CEO, she spearheaded the Affinipay’s development of market-leading tools such as LawPay and CPACharge, which today are trusted to process over $6 billion annually on behalf of 150,000 professionals.

“Amy’s payments industry insight and unique experience in properly scaling a company will be valuable assets to our growth strategy,” said Andrew Robbins, CEO of Paytronix. “We look forward to benefiting from her counsel and expertise as we expand our contactless payment offerings and continue to quickly deliver innovative solutions that support both the near-and long-term needs of our clients.”

After bootstrapping Affinipay for its first 10 years, Porter chose Great Hill Partners as her first investment partner in 2015. By executing on Porter’s category-defining vision and prioritizing customer service, superior product and transaction security, Affinipay’s annual revenue grew by more than 4x over the course of Great Hill Partners’ investment period.

Affinipay is consistently ranked among the fastest growing companies in America by organizations including Austin Business Journal and the Inc. 5000 list. Porter received the 2016 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Award in the Financial Technology category for the Central Texas region. In 2019, she transitioned to become Executive Chairman of Affinipay. TA Associates acquired a majority of Affinipay in February 2020 with Great Hill exiting its investment.

“Paytronix clearly delivers value to the market by enabling operators to drive incremental sales and deliver safer environments for staff and guests,” said Porter. “I look forward to working with the Paytronix team to bring its industry-leading innovation, including contactless ordering for table service, subscriptions, and payment with loyalty ID and NFC tap to markets across the globe.”

“We’re thrilled to continue to work with Amy as a value-added board member. Amy is an exceptional entrepreneur. Her experiences will help guide Paytronix through this next stage of growth, particularly as Paytronix continues to see increasing demand for its payment and digital ordering products,” said Nick Cayer, Partner at Great Hill Partners.

This announcement comes on the heels of Paytronix raising $10 million of growth capital to support its product and expansion initiatives as it responds to the rapidly changing needs of its restaurant and convenience store clients. Recently announced product innovation includes rapid launch order and delivery, enhanced touchless payment options like NFC loyalty and tap and pay, and industry-leading AI data insights.

