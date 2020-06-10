Single-Dose Medicine Bottles

Coming to P&G Convenience October 2020 — Vicks 1 Dose Bottles. Designed for convenience only, Vicks DayQuil and NyQuil will be available in single-dose, one-ounce bottles and are expected to drive incremental sales of $11 million. Shipping Oct. 1, 2o2o. Convenient, portable and great for the consumer on the go, these pre-measured single dose are made for immediate use and have lower cash outlay versus today’s liquid outlets. According to P&G, 88% of shoppers said they would purchase a single-dose liquid. Vicks 1 Dose Bottles have strong retail margins, a great entry price point and fast turn, eliminating expiration concerns.

Procter & Gamble, P&G Convenience

www.pgconvenience.com