Introducing Nellie’s Free Range Sous Vide Egg Bites, the first and only Certified Humane egg bite in the country. With no fillers like cottage cheese or cream, Nellie’s egg bites are prepared using a gentle sous vide cooking method for superior, extra fluffy texture and excellent flavor. Available in a convenient, two-count pack in three flavor combinations, it’s a delicious snack that’s sure to delight.

