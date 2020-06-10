TravelCenters of America Issues COVID-19 Update

The company remains committed to ensuring drivers have access to food options while visiting, and continues to reopen restaurants around the country.

TravelCenters of America (TA) has once again updated its COVID-19 response on its site with new information for customers and employees.

TA and Petro are focused on taking proactive and appropriate steps to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. The company understands that many customers have questions and concerns at this time.

The company has shared what it’s doing to help keep its customers and employees healthy and safe while visiting. The company continues to follow local, state and federal directives as well as guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Food Options and Restaurant Reopenings

TA is working hard to make sure it addresses the needs of its driver community at each of its sites, and that includes ensuring food options are available. The company remains committed to ensuring drivers have access to food options while visiting, and continues to reopen restaurants around the country.

For current full-service and quick-service restaurant hours by site, customers can use the location page on the website or through the TruckSmart app.

Online ordering is now available at all Popeyes locations and at TA’s open Iron Skillet restaurants.

Hot and cold pre-packaged items are available in the travel stores including deli sandwiches, burgers, burritos and more. Other options that vary based on site include homestyle cooked meals located in the fuel buildings and travel stores, quick-service restaurants and carry-out from full-service restaurants.

Showers, Restrooms, Fuel Islands and Other Common Touch Points

TA has taken extra precautions and measures with its already strict cleaning protocols for sanitation.

It’s increasing its cleaning frequency and continues to use best-in-class chemicals to disinfect and sanitize common touch points for employees and customers at its sites. These areas include showers, restrooms, door knobs, light switches, countertops and other non-food contact surfaces.

Stores

TA is following state and local health department regulations in all of its stores. It’s individually wrapping food products including hot dogs, pretzels, apples, doughnuts and pastries to help keep our customers safe.

In cities where self-serve is not currently permitted, coffee and other beverages are available at restaurants.

TA is asking that drivers not use their refillable mugs, but rather use a one-time use disposable cup. Drivers will still qualify for the refill price; they just have to tell the cashier that they participate in the refillable mug program.

Customers

The company is following state and local mandates regarding wearing masks or face coverings. Current states requiring customers to wear a mask when entering its sites include: New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Connecticut. Face masks/coverings in California and Texas are city-mandated and will vary by site. A sign will be posted on the door if a mask is required.

TA is encouraging customers to practice social distancing.

Employees

Employees have been advised to take care of themselves and be aware of best practices for preventive safety measures. This includes frequent hand washing and staying home when feeling ill.

Employees are encouraged to follow CDC recommendations of practicing social distancing and wearing masks or other cloth face coverings

Truck Service technicians are required to wear safety glasses and bump caps while working or being in the shop bays as part of their PPE requirements.

As an additional precaution, employees have been instructed to avoid entering the truck cab unless the repair/work at hand is actually in the cab. For repairs or inspections that require a technician to enter the cab, technicians have been instructed to wear disposable gloves.