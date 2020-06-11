Kum & Go Joins Catalina’s Retailer Promotions Network

Catalina leverages its scaled dataset of anonymized shopper data from more than 90 million households and more than 11 billion shopper trips annually, providing relevant ad messages and offers to consumers with purchase-based targeting.

Catalina is adding Kum & Go to its extensive retail network.

Kum & Go will tap into Catalina’s Buyervision to deliver personalized digital media. The partnership also will support Catalina’s portfolio of digital products, including Audiences, Measurement and HUB360, to deliver personalized digital media that is measured in near real time by actual purchases rather than impressions or clicks.

To do so, Catalina leverages its scaled dataset of anonymized shopper data from more than 90 million households and more than 11 billion shopper trips annually, providing relevant ad messages and offers to consumers with purchase-based targeting. In the process, it measures the impact of media tied to actual in-store sales that correlate to ad exposures, thereby reducing ad waste.

“Kum & Go is a forward-thinking retailer focused on driving innovation in the C-store space and creating a more personalized experience for its loyal customers, while attracting new ones,” said Wes Bean, SVP of Catalina’s Global Retail Network. “They are quite far along the maturity curve of loyalty programming in the convenience store space — with over one million identifiable, yet anonymized shoppers frequenting their stores. Adding that purchase data to Catalina’s unrivaled Shopper Intelligence Database will yield further insights into cross-channel buying behavior that should further strengthen Kum & Go’s business as well as our own.”

“With all of today’s retail choices, it becomes increasingly critical for us to attract and create meaningful, personalized engagement with all our shoppers, today’s and those of tomorrow. We are excited about the ability to deliver precise, personal interaction among our &Rewards customers, and now beyond, helping them connect with the products, healthy choices and brands we know they will like based on their prior purchases,” said Stuart Taylor, VP of Business Insights and Analytics at Kum & Go. “As an analytics-driven company, we are excited to partner with Catalina to deliver more precisely targeted and personalized customer experiences that we believe will drive incremental sales and build loyalty.”

Signifying the growth and importance of the c-store channel, earlier this year Catalina forged a partnership with Koupon Media, the leading promotion solution in small format retail, to provide c-store retailers and CPGs with a more holistic understanding of cross-channel consumer purchase behaviors.

