NRS Partners With Core-Mark

National Retail Solutions (NRS), a subsidiary of IDT Corporation, operating one of the nation’s largest and fastest growing point-of-sale networks for independent retailers, announced that it has partnered with Core-Mark through its Core Partners Program for 2020.

Core Partners provide Core-Mark customers with connections to key business and service partners that help them compete, stay in the game and focus on what they do best. Core Partners offer a suite of value-added resources specifically designed to help the independent operator increase sales and profitability.

With this relationship, NRS will be the newest vendor selected to participate in the Core Partners program, offering state-of-the-art point-of-sale systems to its over 44,000 customers. The NRS system, which was named the 2019 Best Point of Sale System for Small and Medium Businesses by Information Age, aligns well with Core-Mark’s Independent Retail Operators’ business and needs.

“NRS is proud to be chosen as a Core Partner by Core-Mark. Core-Mark ’s commitment to the Independent Operator is unparalleled within the Wholesale Distribution community and NRS is unrivaled in offering the most affordable and flexible full-service POS system to the Independent Retailer,” said Elie Katz CEO of NRS. “Offering these services to Core-Mark’s Independent Operators through the Core Partners program will help drive sales, operational efficiency, and profitability for these Retailers.”

The NRS POS platform is integrated with a loyalty program and digital advertising screens as well as supports Tobacco scan program participation and RACS compliance. NRS recently launched its BR Club Shopping App that enables remote purchasing and advanced payment from NRS POS stores and is planning its release of Fuel Pump Control Integration later this year.

Core-Mark is one of the largest marketers of fresh, food and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry in North America. Founded in 1888, Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to approximately 44,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada through 32 distribution centers (excluding two distribution facilities the company operates as a third-party logistics provider).