Ryan Faville Joins YEO Board

The Stewart’s Shops Director of Purchasing will help oversee the direction of the Young Executives Organization and content for future events.

The National Advisory Group’s (NAG) Young Executives Organization (YEO) is pleased to announce that Ryan Faville, director of purchasing for New York-based Stewart’s Shops, was named to the YEO Board of Directors.

Faville, who oversees category managers and buyers at the 337 Stewart’s Shops across New York and southern Vermont,replaces Lindsay Lyden, of Ohio-based truenorth, who has rotated off of the board after five years.

YEO is focused on bringing great young talent together from across the country and giving them a platform to discuss success and struggles facing next-generation leaders throughout the convenience store and petroleum industry. It is a valuable networking experience. As a member of the board, Faville will have input into the direction of YEO in addition to shaping the educational content for both the YEO and NAG Conference

“Joining the board of YEO is an exciting opportunity to share my experiences in the convenience store industry while helping to shape and develop a path for future leaders to ensure the continued success of the industry,” said Faville, who has previously served as a transportation manager and cost accountant at Stewart’s.

The full YEO Board of Directors for 2020/2021 includes:



Jeremie Myhren, Road Ranger, Board Chairman

Garet Bishop, BFS Cos. Inc.

Ryan Faville, Stewart’s Shops

Caroline Filchak, Clipper Petroleum

Cole Fountain, Gate Petroleum

Kalen Frese, Warrenton Oil Co.

Alex Garoutte, The Kent Cos.

Sharif Jamal, Chestnut Petroleum

Training Leaders of Tomorrow

YEO’s mission is to cultivate young talent in the convenience store and petroleum industry through implementation of education and networking. YEO accomplishes this mission by leveraging the experience of NAG members to help foster superior leadership skills.

“We are proud to welcome Ryan to the YEO Board. He has a wealth of industry experience and is committed to our goal to make YEO the premier association for helping young executives excel in the convenience store industry,” said John Lofstock, Executive Director of NAG. “We are also extremely appreciative of the work Lindsay Lyden did as a member of the board. I want to thank her for five great years. I look forward to working with the board to create cutting-edge content exclusively for the industry’s next-generation leaders.”

NAG is an association driven by convenience store retailers for retailers. It is an organization committed to building profits and relationships for all of our members. NAG is aimed at small to midsize and family-owned convenience chains and the executives that run them.

For information on YEO, NAG membership or further details on the 2020 NAG Conference in Charlotte, please contact NAG Executive Director John Lofstock at [email protected].