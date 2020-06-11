Shell, The Fuel Rewards Program Partner With DoorDash

The Fuel Rewards program and Shell have joined forces to provide DoorDash’s drivers, known as Dashers, with a limited-time offer of saving 10 cents per gallon every time they fill up as part of their Fuel Rewards membership.

“We know demand for food delivery services from partners like DoorDash has greatly increased over the past few months,” said Todd Gulbransen, manager, North America Loyalty & CRM, Shell. “Shell is incredibly grateful for the Dashers and their hard work, and we hope to offer relief at the pump by giving them added savings and security during these uncertain times.”

As consumer behavior has shifted in light of recent stay-at-home orders, food delivery — once considered a luxury — has now become a critical need for many and is not likely to change.

According to data secured by research firm Second Measure1, consumer spending on “meal delivery services was up 70% year-over-year in the last week of March,” and drivers are likely continuing to make deliveries and filling up more often than ever before. In addition to Dashers’ food deliveries, DoorDash has expanded their service with an ‘Essentials’ offering, which provides contactless product drop-off from participating pharmacies and regional convenience stores to help consumers maintain a healthy home.

The Fuel Rewards program is a free loyalty program that provides members and participating Dashers with an easy way to lower the cost of everyday life by saving on something people use all the time — fuel. Whether you purchase fuel because your occupation requires driving or you need fuel as a consumer, with a Fuel Rewards account, members never pay full price for fuel at participating Shell locations.

“We are happy to be able to partner with Shell and DoorDash to show our appreciation of Dashers and their continued work at this time. Their roles have been undeniably valuable, and we want to support them and make their days a little easier,” said Bobby Spence, vice president and general manager, Fuel Rewards.

Unlike traditional rewards programs that require customers to save up points, Fuel Rewards members can redeem immediate savings on fuel and continue to earn additional savings by purchasing in the convenience store, shopping online, dining and making day-to-day purchases at participating Fuel Rewards merchants or restaurants. These purchases accumulate into additional cents-per-gallon savings on future Shell fuel purchases.

The Fuel Rewards program is the premier national loyalty program that connects national and regional brands with millions of consumers who enjoy earning cents-per-gallon savings at the pump. PDI Marketing Cloud Solutions powers and runs the Fuel Rewards program that serves more than 20 million members and has helped them save over $2 billion on their fuel purchases to date. As a national coalition loyalty program, Fuel Rewards members earn rewards on everyday purchases from a variety of retailers and can redeem cents-per-gallon rewards at over 13,000 Shell locations across the U.S.