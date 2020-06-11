Wawa Expands Curbside Ordering

Customers can pull into a designated parking spot, place an order curbside with the help of a Wawa associate who will hand-deliver the order to their car.

Wawa has added curbside ordering at two of its locations, enabling customers to have full access to ordering all items in the store without leaving their car.

As of June 8, the curbside ordering is available at 1300 Sylvia Street, Ewing, N.J. and 1015 Dekalb Pike, Center Square, Pa.

Each store is equipped with six to 10 highly marked designated parking spots, has specific service hours and accepts credit, debit cards, Apple Pay or Google Pay for payment. Customers can simply pull into a designated parking spot, place an order curbside with the help of a Wawa associate who will process the transaction through a handheld device and then hand deliver the order to customers in their car.

In addition to ordering at the curb at these two new locations, customers can also now place an order in advance on the Wawa Mobile App, pull into a designated curbside parking space and enter their parking number on their app which will trigger the order to be delivered to the customer’s car.

“We are accelerating our plans to push our out-of-store services to a new level — from delivery and catering to new initiatives like curbside ordering, said Steve Hackett, Director of Digital Experience and Solutions Lab, Wawa. We’re excited to provide this service at two stores, with plans to expand to 30 additional stores this summer and more broadly in early fall as we continue to provide boundless convenience for our customers.”

To commemorate this new service, Wally the goose will be on-site personally taking orders from customers at the below locations at the specified times, all while following store safety measures including wearing a custom-made mask.

Wawa Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Today, Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.