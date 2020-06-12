Autodesk Invests in Energy Innovation With 360Fuel

This investment from Autodesk will support 360Fuel's mission to design and manufacture the world's most advanced and lowest-cost alternative fuel dispensers and drive social and environmental impact.

360Fuel’s vision of a sustainable future for the fuel industry just received a long-term commitment from Autodesk to support initiatives in energy innovation.

Autodesk Inc. is a leader in software services, enabling architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, media, education and entertainment. Autodesk seeks impact-oriented organizations and makes investments in the design and creation of innovative solutions to the world’s most pressing social and environmental challenges.

360Fuel, a Louisiana based company, and the leader in Retail fuel innovation designs for manufacture, the world’s most advanced and cost-effective alternative energy fuel dispensers. 360Fuel is focused on accelerating the adoption of organic energy sources and providing a critically connected infrastructure with the most engaging customer experience.

“We believe strongly in driving social impact environmentally,” said Werlien Prosperie III, founder and CEO of 360Fuel. “We believe through delivering the most cost-effective and customer engaging renewable energy infrastructure; we can deliver substantial progress towards greater utilization of organic energy sources.”

“This is a great match and will enable 360Fuel to create significant social and environmental impact with our product,” said 360Fuel’s VP of Development Michael R. Coleman. “360Fuel believes by significantly lowering the costs of critical alternative energy infrastructure; substantial progress will be made towards reducing global emissions.”