Nostalgic Brand Relaunch

Dunkaroos, the beloved cookie and icing combo of the ’90s, are making a comeback at convenience stores nationwide beginning this summer. General Mills announced the relaunch of the nostalgic brand earlier this year, creating buzz and anticipation for the dunk-able cookies available this summer in the most requested flavor: Vanilla Cookies and Vanilla Frosting with Rainbow Sprinkles. Dunkaroos originally hit the market in 1992 but left U.S. shelves in 2012. Following countless requests from celebrities and nostalgic millennials, the brand returned to 7-Eleven stores in late May and rolls out to other retailers soon after. Individually packaged in 1.5-ounce trays, 12 units per carton, with a suggested retail price (SRP) of $1.99.

General Mills Convenience & Foodservice

www.generalmillscf.com