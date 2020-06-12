Roll-on Pain Relief

CBD Living Freeze is a roll-on gel infused with nano-CBD, menthol, aloe vera extract and other natural ingredients and is applied locally to inflamed or painful muscles. Absorbed through the skin without any sticky residue, CBD Living Freeze is now available in three different strengths: 300mg, 750mg and 1,500mg. Potencies are designed to serve a wide range of customers, from professional athletes to people with chronic pain to the elderly. CBD Living products are sold nationwide in more than 5,000 stores.

