Stewart’s Offers Free Ice Cream, Debuts LTO Flavor

When a customer signs up for Stewart's Moo Club, specials and promotions will be sent straight to their phone.

New York-based Stewart’s Shops is giving away free ice cream when customers sign up for Stewart’s MOO Club on their phone.

Customers can text MOO to 55678 to receive a free single-scoop cone coupon on their phone and a chance to win one of five $100 My Money Cards. When a customer signs up for the Moo Club, specials and promotions will be sent straight to their phone. If they’re already in the club, then they’re automatically entered into the contest.

Free ice cream is the perfect time to try Stewart’s limited-edition flavor: Red, White, and Moo. French custard ice cream with a strawberry swirl and red and blue cookie dough stars.

Now through June 28, customers will receive a $1 off coupon for one of the following Share Size Candy Bars; Kinder Bueno, Butterfinger, Bany Ruth, Nestle Crunch, or Chunky. One mobile coupon per member, per transaction.

Stewart’s Shops employs over 4,500 people and operates over 337 shops across New York and southern Vermont. Its rich, nearly 75-year history and success stems from its vertical integration, employee ownership and strong company values.