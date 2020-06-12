TravelCenters of America Opens New Texas TA Express

TravelCenters of America has opened a new TA Express in Nacogdoches, Texas.
The newly-branded TA Express is located near I-69 at US 59, at 2615 NW Stallings Drive.
Amenities at TA Express Nacogdoches include:
- 95 truck parking spaces
- Ample auto parking
- Diesel fueling with RFID and DEF at all lanes
- Gasoline fueling lanes
- Travel store
- Food options: Denny’s, on-site deli with freshly prepared food options and the original Fried Pie Shop
- Gaming room
- Laundry room
- Transflo scanning
TA Express Nacogdoches is the second TA Express franchise operated by The Gateway Group. The company opened a TA Express in Kilgore, Texas, in January, and plan to open a TA travel center in Fairfield, Texas.
The Nacogdoches location expands the company’s total nationwide network of travel centers to 268.