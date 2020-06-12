CStore Decisions

TravelCenters of America Opens New Texas TA Express

The Nacogdoches, Texas, location expands the company’s total nationwide network of travel centers to 268.

By |

Share

TravelCenters of America has opened a new TA Express in Nacogdoches, Texas.

The newly-branded TA Express is located near I-69 at US 59, at 2615 NW Stallings Drive.

Amenities at TA Express Nacogdoches include:

  • 95 truck parking spaces
  • Ample auto parking
  • Diesel fueling with RFID and DEF at all lanes
  • Gasoline fueling lanes
  • Travel store
  • Food options: Denny’s, on-site deli with freshly prepared food options and the original Fried Pie Shop
  • Gaming room
  • Laundry room
  • Transflo scanning

TA Express Nacogdoches is the second TA Express franchise operated by The Gateway Group. The company opened a TA Express in Kilgore, Texas, in January, and plan to open a TA travel center in Fairfield, Texas.

The Nacogdoches location expands the company’s total nationwide network of travel centers to 268.

Related Articles Read More >

Search CStore Decisions