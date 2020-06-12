TravelCenters of America Opens New Texas TA Express

The Nacogdoches, Texas, location expands the company’s total nationwide network of travel centers to 268.

TravelCenters of America has opened a new TA Express in Nacogdoches, Texas.

The newly-branded TA Express is located near I-69 at US 59, at 2615 NW Stallings Drive.

Amenities at TA Express Nacogdoches include:

95 truck parking spaces

Ample auto parking

Diesel fueling with RFID and DEF at all lanes

Gasoline fueling lanes

Travel store

Food options: Denny’s, on-site deli with freshly prepared food options and the original Fried Pie Shop

Gaming room

Laundry room

Transflo scanning

TA Express Nacogdoches is the second TA Express franchise operated by The Gateway Group. The company opened a TA Express in Kilgore, Texas, in January, and plan to open a TA travel center in Fairfield, Texas.

