Wawa Opens Store in New Hazlet, NJ

Wawa’s newest store will provide customers with access to necessary supplies, fuel and support during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.

Wawa announced the opening of its newly relocated store at 1413 Highway 36, Hazlet, N.J.

“At Wawa, our core purpose is to go beyond filling orders to fulfill lives, every day, and that has never been stronger than now as our nearly 900 stores unite together to provide support in the form of food, fuel, food donations, funds and the one-of-a-kind Wawa experience that delivers care and hope no matter the circumstances,” said Chris Gheysens, president and CEO, Wawa. “As a new store opens, we will continue to provide comfort and a sense of normalcy in the safest way possible, while listening to what our friends and neighbors need most throughout these challenging times.”

On June 11, the new store opened to the public at 8:00 a.m. with an official ribbon cutting outside of the store with associates standing six feet apart to adhere to social distancing guidelines. The store will employ approximately 40 associates and provide with competitive pay, benefits and an opportunity to stock through the company’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) after completing one year of service.

Led by Wawa General Manager, Linda Genung and Area Manager Alexander Lawrence, the team is committed to maintaining a healthy and safe environment while working to meet the needs of customers.

The company marked this official milestone by showcasing its community support through a virtual video experience shared through social media on opening day.

About the opening:

Hazlet Mayor Michael Glackin welcomed Wawa to the neighborhood by personally congratulating the team and building the first ceremonial hoagie

Wawa launched its Lending a Helping Hoagie initiative, which will donate $1,000 from the new store’s first week of sales to Fulfill New Jersey, formerly the FoodBank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties to relieve hunger in the immediate area, demonstrating its commitment to serving others in need,

Wawa acknowledged local community first responders including donations to local charities serving the community.

Wawa held its first-ever social distancing ribbon cutting with store associates standing six feet apart in front of the new store to signify the official start of serving the community.

Customers are encouraged to watch the opening day video on Facebook and share what they’re most excited about for a chance to win limited-edition Wawa Hazlet, N.J. t-shirts.

Wawa Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services and surcharge-free ATMs. Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C. The stores offer a large fresh foodservice selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, specialty beverages and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks.