bp Offers Fuel Discount to First Responders, Frontline Medical Workers

Continuing its support for first responders, doctors, nurses and medical workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, bp is providing a discount of up to 15 cents per gallon on every fill up at bp and Amoco stations for 60 days.

Program sign-up is available through bp.com/localheroes, and rewards can be used at the pump with the BPme app for no-contact payment.

This offer is in addition to the more than $8 million in fuel discounts issued by bp since April to 650,000 responders and medical workers, and builds on the company’s donation of 3 million gallons of jet fuel to ensure personal protective equipment (PPE) and other essential goods are delivered efficiently to U.S. communities.

“Healthcare workers are saving lives every day across America and bp wants to thank them by helping to get them where they need to be,” said Nicola Buck, bp head of Marketing. “The response to our earlier offer was overwhelming and we’re proud to continue supporting our community heroes through this pandemic.”

To ensure community heroes are aware of the opportunity, bp will promote the offer at its retail stations, online at bp.com, via text and email to the BPme Rewards database and through radio and digital campaigns in select cities. Consumers are encouraged to support local heroes by sharing the discount offer with any first responder, doctor, nurse or hospital workers by using the hashtags #bpsupportscommunityheroes and #InThisTogether.

To receive the fuel discount, individuals should visit bp.com/bpme-rewards-registration to join BPme.

bp is a global energy producer with operations in nearly 80 countries. bp is America’s largest energy investor since 2005, adding more than $125 billion to the economy. bp employs about 13,000 people across the U.S. and supports more than 200,000 additional jobs through its business activities.