Kum & Go Appoints Chief Marketing Officer

Des Moines, Iowa-based Kum & Go announced that Tracy Ging has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

A talented leader in the food and beverage industry, Ging has built her career by leading growth, innovation and organizational transformation. She will report to President Tanner Krause.

“I’m proud of the leadership team we have assembled at Kum & Go, and Tracy is the latest in a string of transformative hires,” said Krause. “She brings global experience, a track record of success and a passion for social responsibility. We are thrilled that she is coming to Des Moines to continue to grow our customers’ love for Kum & Go.”

Ging joins Kum & Go from S&D Coffee and Tea where she was Chief Business Officer and worked with major foodservice and convenience partners on their better-for-you beverage programs.

“I am thrilled to be part of a team and brand that is leveling up its leadership in this space, offering more of the foods people love and can feel good about while remaining deeply committed to the people and communities which we serve,” said Ging. “I look forward to bringing more innovation and creative partnerships to our food program, advancing digital tools for greater convenience, and continuing to live our values every step of the way.”

A native of Fort Wayne, Ind., Ging has a BS in Business from Indiana Unviersity. She received a Master’s degree in Communications and Organization Leadership from Gonzaga and has recently been accepted into Wharton’s General Management Program. She has served on several boards focused on the coffee and tea sector or broad issues around sustainability in agriculture.

For 60 years, Kum & Go has been dedicated to the communities it serves, sharing 10% of its profits with charitable causes. For four generations the family-owned convenience store retailer has focused on providing exceptional service and delivering more than customers expect. Established in Hampton, Iowa, in 1959, the chain has since grown to employ 5,000 associates in 400 stores across 11 states: Iowa, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming.