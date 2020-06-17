TravelCenters of America to Open Arizona’s First TA Express

The newly constructed building, located in White Hills, Ariz., is expected to open by this August.

TravelCenters of America Inc., nationwide operator of the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express travel center network, has signed a franchise agreement with Orly Jackson and Lissette Fernandez to open a TA Express in White Hills, Ariz.

A newly constructed building will sit on seven acres of land located on 19210 US Highway 93, and is expected to open by August of this year.

“We’re pleased to bring our TA Express brand to Arizona through a franchise opportunity,” said Dave Raco, Vice President of Franchise Operations. “Our franchise team continues working hard to expand our presence across the country and this site will provide travelers with yet another place to find the services and amenities they’re looking for while away from home.”

“I couldn’t be happier about franchising with such a well-respected brand in the truck stop industry,” said Jackson. “We’re looking forward to growing our existing business and serving even more customers than before.”

TA recently announced the acceleration of its network expansion strategy by actively pursuing franchising opportunities for business growth. The TA Express in White Hills will be TA’s eighth travel center to open in Arizona.

TravelCenters of America Inc. is the nation’s largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its more than 20,000 employees serve customers in over 265 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, car and truck parking and other services and amenities dedicated to providing great experiences for professional drivers and the general motoring public. TravelCenters of America operates nearly 650 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 10 proprietary brands, including Quaker Steak and Lube, Iron Skillet and Country Pride.