Marathon Petroleum to Announce 2020 Q2 Financial Results Aug. 3

Interested parties can listen to the conference call by visiting the company’s website, and a replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) will host a conference call with analysts on Aug. 3, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. EDT to discuss 2020 second-quarter financial results, which will be released earlier that day, and to provide an update on company operations.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call by visiting MPC’s website and clicking on “Events and Presentations” under the “Investors” tab.

A replay of the conference call will be available on the company’s website for two weeks. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related material, also will be available online.

MPC is an integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation’s largest refining system with more than 3 million barrels per day of crude oil capacity across 16 refineries. MPC’s marketing system includes branded locations across the U.S., including Marathon brand retail outlets.

Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates retail convenience stores across the U.S.. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company which owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure.