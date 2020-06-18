Pilot Company Opens New Illinois Travel Center

The new facility in Rochelle, Ill., is the company’s 71st location in Illinois, including travel centers, dealers and fueling locations.

Pilot Company announced the grand opening of a Pilot Travel Center in Rochelle, Ill.

The Pilot Travel Center features full amenities for area residents and the traveling public, while adding approximately 50 local jobs and other economic benefits to the community.

Pilot Company continues to evaluate carefully its food service and dining options as states allow, taking all precautions to maintain cleanliness, health and safety while also providing a variety of options to customers on the road. Now more than ever, it is important to bring more amenities and essentials goods and food to professional drivers as they continue to deliver to communities across the country.

“We’re committed to making a better day for people living, working and traveling through Ogle county and across the nation,” said Ken Parent, president of Pilot Company. “We continue to invest in new locations to bring convenience, quality, great food and amenities to those who are traveling the roadways.”

In honor of Pilot Company’s history of giving back and commitment to fueling life’s journeys, the company is donating $5,000 to benefit the Rochelle Township High School technology programs.

“Pilot Company is honored to be a part of the Rochelle community and to contribute to the local high school,” Pilot Travel Center General Manager Alan Thagard said. “Our friendly team members look forward to serving our guests and providing a clean, all-in-one fuel stop with a variety of food, drinks, supplies and amenities.”

This Pilot Travel Center offers many amenities, including:

10 gasoline fueling positions and eight diesel lanes with high-speed pumps for quicker refueling

Fresh-made pizza; home-style meals for breakfast lunch, and dinner; hot and cold Grab-and-Go offerings prepared on site daily, including salads, sandwiches, fruit cups, burritos, and an array of snack items

Dunkin’ Donuts self-serve offerings

Pilot’s Best Gourmet Coffees, including bean-to-cup selections and cold brew

Five showers

78 truck parking spots

Public laundry and seating area

Everyday products for quick shopping needs

The new facility at 1201 E. IL Route 38 is the company’s 71st location in Illinois, including travel centers, dealers and fueling locations. It is expected to contribute $3 million annually in state and local tax revenues.

Customers can find nearby locations, plan stops for a road trip and save money at Pilot and Flying J locations with the Pilot Flying J app, including a 3-cent gas or auto diesel discount and exclusive offers on popular food and beverages. Professional drivers also have access to time-saving features in the app including mobile fueling, shower and parking reservations.

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Pilot Company supplies more than 11 billion gallons of fuel per year and has an industry-leading network of more than 950 retail and fueling locations that offer a variety of products, amenities and innovative solutions to make road travel easier. The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 73,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and 35 Truck Care service centers. The One9 Fuel Network provides fleets and professional drivers with more places to stop at a variety of fueling locations. Pilot Company’s energy division supplies fuel, DEF, bio and renewables and provides hauling and disposal services as the third largest tanker fleet in North America.