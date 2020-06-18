Rutter’s Donates Gift Cards to Local YMCA

Thanks to the donations from Rutter's and Australian food company Four’N Twenty, the Centre County YMCA is able to stock its Travelin’ Table mobile feeding unit to help feed local kids.

In its continued efforts to support its local communities, York, Pa.-based Rutter’s has donated $1,000 in gift cards to the Centre County YMCA since March.

In conjunction, Four’N Twenty, Australian food company and partner of Rutter’s, donated 180 cases of its Beef and Cheese Travellers. Thanks to the donations, the Centre County YMCA is able to stock its Travelin’ Table mobile feeding unit to help feed local kids.

“Our company understands the importance of providing for our communities, especially during these difficult times” stated Scott Hartman, Rutter’s President and CEO. “We’re fortunate to be able to help these children and have great partners willing to step up too.”

The Centre County YMCA will stock and fuel its Travelin’ Table mobile feeding unit thanks to the generous donations.

“Rutter’s has partnered with the YMCA of Centre County Anti-Hunger Program, to make sure we are getting food out to feed children during these unprecedented times,” said Mel Curtis, Director of YMCA of Centre County Anti-Hunger Program. “With the need to transport food all over Centre and part of Clearfield Counties, they have donated gift cards to help cover costs of gas for the vehicles. Additionally, through one of Rutter’s suppliers, we have received a large amount of frozen food from Four’N Twenty. This food will be used on our mobile feeding vehicle, the ‘Travelin Table’ to prepare for children in areas that children don’t have access to one of our feeding sites. This Partnership with Rutter’s has made a major impact in allowing us reach children and families facing food insecurity and we are fortunate to have the opportunity to work with them.”

Rutter’s partnered with Four’N Twenty to bring Beef and Cheese Travellers into its convenience stores in late 2019. Four’ N Twenty’s desire to support the local communities it serves through Rutter’s has been a great help to those in need.

“With a track record of supporting our local communities in Australia, Four’N Twenty are proud to partner with Rutter’s and support the YMCA of Centre County during this time of need,” said Four’N Twenty.

Rutter’s is a privately-held chain of convenience stores headquartered in Central Pennsylvania. Rutter’s operates 78 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, Rutter’s includes convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company, and a real estate company. With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 273-year history makes it the oldest vertically-integrated food company in the U.S.