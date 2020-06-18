S. Abraham & Sons Upgrades Planogram Software

Blue Yonder Space Planning allows for a true enterprise-wide planogram management solution and enables the construction, management and optimization of detailed planograms that enhance merchandise space allocations and are easily executable at the retail level.

S. Abraham & Sons Inc., (SAS) a subsidiary of Imperial Trading Company, upgraded its planogram software with Blue Yonder Space Planning (formerly known as JDA Space Planning).

Space Planning improves overall communication and facilitates smarter decisions with best in class accuracy. Utilizing real-time sales data, Space Planning will enable SAS to quickly analyze each product on each planogram for sales, movement and other related measures. Space Planning also provides the ability to effectively manage groups of multiple planograms simultaneously and add, delete or replace items across an entire planogram set.

By leveraging the capabilities of Space Planning, SAS is elevating the services it can provide to help their customers ensure they have the right assortment of products to grow sales and profits. Imperial Trading Company will implement Space Planning in 2021 and will collaborate with SAS on the implementation.

Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Blue Yonder is a supply-chain software provider. More than 4,000 global customers use JDA’s software and software-as-a-service (SaaS) products to unify and shorten their supply chains, increase speed of execution and profitably deliver to their customers.

Imperial Trading Company and S. Abraham & Sons Inc. provide marketing, distribution and technology solutions to convenience retailers. The two companies, both founded by immigrant families over 93 years ago, are the sixth-largest convenience store distributor in the U.S., serving over 5,000 retail locations. Their service area expands from the U.S. and Canada border to the Gulf of Mexico.

The company’s strengths are its alliance with retail customers and the continued commitment to providing exceptional quality, value and service. Imperial Trading Company and S. Abraham & Sons Inc. have six distribution centers serving 17 states and are headquartered in Elmwood, La.