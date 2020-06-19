Love’s Commits $450,000 to Help Fight Racial Inequality

In addition to its multiyear donation to the Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City, Love's actively works to establish an environment that is inclusive and embraces the power of differences, ideas and backgrounds in team members and customers.

Love’s Travel Stops announced a commitment to help fight racial inequality by donating $150,000 a year for the next three years to the Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City.

In making the announcement, the Love’s Family of Companies stands against racism and affirms the value and equality of all people.

“We have always valued the communities in which our customers and team members live and work. Love’s has had a long-standing partnership with the Urban League, and we are honored to continue to support their initiatives,” said Jenny Love Meyer, executive vice president and chief culture officer of Love’s. “Here at Love’s we actively work to establish an environment that is inclusive and embraces the power of differences, ideas and backgrounds in team members and customers. We stand against all forms of racism and injustices.”

The donation will go to the Urban League’s Community Convening and Social Justice Program, which provides education and advocacy about the barriers African Americans, other minorities and the impoverished face in employment, academic achievement and housing. The program welcomes any community leader or social service agency that’s interested in examining and helping to break down barriers that promote or support racial inequalities.

“For over 20 years, the Love family and Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores have been supporters and friends of the Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City,” said Dr. Valerie Thompson, president and CEO of the Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City Inc. “The Urban League is very proud and grateful to Love’s for the opportunity to strengthen the Community Convening and Social Justice Program. With the additional resources from Love’s, the Urban League will pursue measures to implement voter education and mobilization in the African American community.”

The Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City was established in 1946 as an affiliate of the National Urban League and is a United Way Partner Agency. Its mission is to assist African Americans, other minorities and the poor to achieve social and economic equality. It works to accomplish its mission through advocacy, research and program services in four major areas: workforce and career development; education and family development; housing and financial literacy; and community convening and social justice.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores operates more than 520 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 26,000 people.

Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 380 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Tire Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network.