Watermelon Bloom Kombucha

Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha has announced a new addition to its lineup of low-sugar, low-acid, alcohol-controlled kombucha — Watermelon Bloom, which arrived on store shelves in June. The all-new decaffeinated Watermelon Bloom is an invigorating elixir packed with the mystical superfruit known as soursop, complemented with hibiscus and rose. Based in Boulder, Colo., Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha is the first kombucha company to fully transition to 100% recyclable cans as part of a commitment to cleaner supply chains and more sustainable packaging.

Rowdy Mermaid Kombucha

www.RowdyMermaid.com