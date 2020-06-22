Consumers Turn to Comfort Foods Amid COVID-19

According to Alto-Shaam Corporate Executive Chef Rocky Rockwell, in times of crisis and stress, people want to feel safe and reminded of happier times with food that's easy to take out and keeps hot and fresh.

The culinary team at foodservice equipment manufacturer Alto-Shaam has taken a record number of calls in the last two months as convenience stores, supermarkets and other retailers adapt their business models to become foodservice destinations.

Rocky Rockwell, Corporate Executive Chef at Alto-Shaam, said that one grocery store is currently roasting and selling more than 30 chickens a day, using Alto-Shaam’s Vector Multi-Cook Oven, as demand for high-quality, freshly-cooked ‘food to go’ continues to increase. A single Vector oven cooks food up to two-times faster than traditional ovens.

Demand for smoking equipment has also increased as foodservice outlets look to expand their menu variety and return to traditional favorites, according to Chef Rocky.

“The biggest trend we’ve seen is a return to familiar comfort foods,” Chef Rocky said. “More and more, customers are choosing mashed potatoes over Ossobuco. In times of crisis and stress, people want to feel safe and reminded of happier times with food that is easy to take out and keeps hot and fresh until home.”

He said these inquiries have led to Alto-Shaam developing a new series of customized ‘virtual’ events for operators in the form of webinars and customized video demonstrations.

“One thing our industry is really good at is sharing ideas and best practices, and we’re taking this to another level,” he said. “We’ve organized full-scale virtual live demonstrations to help answer operators’ questions, from what they can cook, to how much can they serve and how quickly by using our equipment solutions for old favorites like smoked ribs, mashed potatoes and mac and cheese.”

Alto-Shaam has a variety of equipment system solutions and a full culinary team to help operators develop their menu, adapt to changing demands, attract new visitors and retain customers.

For more information or personalized culinary support, contact Alto-Shaam’s chefs at www.alto-shaam.com/en/customer-support/culinary-support.

Alto-Shaam was born of remarkable innovation that has since advanced the global commercial foodservice industry. Since revolutionizing heated holding in 1968 with Halo Heat technology, Alto-Shaam has continuously responded to industry needs by pioneering cutting-edge system solutions. Alto-Shaam offers an expanded, award-winning product portfolio, including the revolutionary Vector Multi-Cook Ovens, Combitherm Ovens, Cook & Hold Ovens and a variety of heated holding solutions.