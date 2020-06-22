Innovative Cereal Launch

For more than 30 years, Funfetti baking products have helped adults and children alike transform any day into a celebration. From classic cookies to bold-colored cakes and frosting, Funfetti has offered fun and innovative products that invite families everywhere to share the joy of baking delicious treats together at home. Building upon the recent success of the iconic brand’s launch into breakfast with a pancake mix and coffee creamer — and confirming rumors a new cereal is joining the category lineup — Funfetti will debut in the cereal aisle this August. Sprinkled with bright colors and remaining true to the Funfetti cake taste, the bursting-with-fun 17-ounce family-sized cereal box will retail for $3.50 to $5.50, depending on the retail location.

Hometown Food Company

www.hometownfoodcompany.com