Pilot Flying J Kicks Off Annual Road Warrior Contest

Pilot Flying J announced the kickoff of its seventh annual Road Warrior contest to recognize professional truck drivers for their dedication to keeping our country going.

From June 22 to July 20, 2020, anyone can nominate a professional driver into the Road Warrior contest for the chance to be named the 2020 Road Warrior and receive the grand prize of $10,000.

New this year, Pilot Flying J is also introducing a weekly sweepstakes to the program and will randomly select 100 professional driver entries each week during the nomination period — for a total of 400 winners throughout the contest — to win 5,000 myRewards loyalty points, a $50 in-store value.

“Professional drivers brave the roads each and every day to safely transport the goods that keep America moving,” said Ken Parent, president for Pilot Flying J. “The Road Warrior program is our way of thanking drivers and showing them how grateful we are for their dedication and tireless work, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. We invite the public and the industry to join us in recognizing the many exceptional drivers for their continuous hard work to support the economy and our nation.”

To honor these unsung “heroes on the road,” Pilot Flying J is now accepting online story submissions about professional drivers that go above and beyond as Road Warriors in the industry and in their communities. Last year, the Road Warrior program received nearly 9,500 nominations.

Following the contest period ending July 26, a Pilot voting committee will select three finalists who exemplify Road Warrior standards, based on their community and charitable involvement, safety records and personal stories of working hard on the road. Pilot Flying J will then announce the grand prize ($10,000), second place ($5,000) and third place ($2,500) winners in August. Nominators of the winners will also receive a $500 prize.

Last year, Pilot Flying J recognized Timothy Chelette, a professional driver at Big G Express and an American Road Team Captain, as the 2019 Road Warrior grand prize winner. Chelette was selected for his hard work on the road and his charity to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through an annual motorcycle ride he created.

“It was a great honor to be named the Pilot Flying J Road Warrior winner,” said Chelette. “Thank you to Big G Express for nominating me and to Pilot Flying J for putting on this great program that recognizes drivers like me. Thanks to Road Warrior, I’m able to do more charity rides now that my motorcycle is paid off. I appreciated everyone who voted – it really meant a lot.”

To nominate a professional driver, learn more about the Road Warrior program and view complete contest rules, visit pilotflyingj.com/road-warrior-2020. To join the Road Warrior conversation, follow #RoadWarrior.

