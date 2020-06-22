Weigel’s Donates 60,000 Gallons of Milk to Those in Need

Amid the global pandemic crisis and local impact felt by many East Tennesseans, Weigel’s is partnering with Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee and Second Harvest Food Bank of North East Tennessee to distribute 60,000 gallons of milk to those in need.

“We feel compelled to help our neighbors during this global yet local crisis” said Bill Weigel, Chairman for Weigel’s. “We’re in the food business. Many of our neighbors have lost their jobs and are struggling to put food on their tables, so it seemed natural we could contribute in this way.”

“Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee is extremely grateful to Weigel’s for the donation of the 60,000 gallons of milk we will share with Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee” said Elaine Streno, Director of Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee. “Milk is one of our most requested items and a challenge to distribute given it’s a perishable product. The ingenious idea to give us Weigel’s milk vouchers will ensure our clients will have fresh milk when it is needed.”

Weigel’s selected Second Harvest Food Bank to distribute the vouchers for the milk.

“They have been helping our local folks over many years, and know how to get these vouchers out to where it’s needed most,” said Weigel. “We knew they were the perfect match, and we appreciate their desire to work with us during these unpresented times”.

Weigel’s has been serving East Tennesseans since 1931. Weigel’s is a family owned and operated business headquartered in Powell, Tenn. Weigel’s operate 68 convenience stores, a dairy and a bakery, all within a 100-mile radius of its corporate headquarters. The bright, spacious stores represent state-of-art convenience retailing, heroic customer service and unconditionally guaranteed products.