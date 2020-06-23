7-Eleven Pilots Fuel Loyalty Program

The new program is designed to provide contactless payment options to reduce touch and drive instantaneous savings at the pump.

To customers fuel their cars with the most value, 7-Eleven is now piloting Fuel Loyalty in participating 7-Eleven stores in North and South Orlando Fla., North Texas and Woodbridge, Va.

The Fuel Loyalty program is designed to provide contactless payment options to reduce touch and drive instantaneous savings at the pump.

The internally developed technology allows customers to pay for fuel contact-free through the 7Rewards® loyalty program found in the 7-Eleven app by using mobile payment options or Siri shortcuts on their Apple iPhone. 7-Eleven is the first retailer to offer this convenient and frictionless Siri functionality which allows customers to use voice commands to pay for gas.

Customers who use the program will receive a discount of 11 cents per gallon on the first seven fill-ups on all fuel grades; after which members will receive a three-cent per gallon discount on all fuel grades. The per-gallon discount will automatically show on the pump display.

“Adding fuel savings takes the 7Rewards loyalty program to the next level,” said 7-Eleven Chief Digital Officer Tarang Sethia. “Fuel loyalty offers value with an elevated experience that allows customers to pump, pay and be on their way all without taking out their wallet! A contactless payment experience and fuel discounts. That’s how we give customers power in the driver’s seat.”

How to get fuel loyalty discounts:

Customers must be at a participating store and have a verified phone number in their 7Rewards loyalty program account. To activate the experience and discounts before stepping out of the car, simply select—or tell Siri to select—the fuel pump number and the desired fuel amount. To put more even power in the hands of the customer, they can choose the full tank option or pre-select their desired amount of fuel.

Not into mobile apps or voice commands? No fear, we have a solution for you, too. Simply type in your 7Rewards verified phone number at the pump to get the fuel rewards.

Pay touchless for fuel loyalty discounts:

Mobile Pay: To pay via the 7Rewards loyalty program in the 7-Eleven app, simply upgrade the 7-Eleven® app to the most current version and set up a credit or debit card under payment in account settings. The app also accepts Google Pay or Apple Pay. Customers select their fuel pump number and choose a preferred fuel amount. To complete the purchase, simply authorize the payment through the app.

“Siri, fuel now”: To set up the Siri experience on iPhones, simply create a Siri shortcut in the most up to date 7-Eleven app. On the payment confirmation screen of the fuel loyalty program, customers will be prompted to set up a customized Siri shortcut that they can use at the pump. Once set up, customers won’t have to open their app during future visits to get the fuel rewards or pay. Instead they simply instruct Siri using their new shortcut to select a pump and authorize payment.

The fuel discount offer is only available at participating stores via the 7Rewards loyalty program, which is found in the 7-Eleven app. The national program allows members to earn and redeem points on most in-store purchases. Customers can also take advantage of offers, exclusive discounts and interactive features.

Based in Irving, Texas (home to bronze horses and marble cows), 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.