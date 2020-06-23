Love’s Opens Georgia Travel Stop

In honor of the grand opening, Love's will host a ribbon cutting ceremony and donate $2,000 to a local organization.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores announced a new travel stop in Ellabell, Ga.

The Ellabell store, located on U.S. Highway 280, adds 105 jobs and 97 truck parking spaces to Bryan County.

“We’re excited to open our 13th location in Georgia and another convenient location for professional truck drivers on this important East Coast corridor,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s. “We place Love’s in locations that are easily accessible so we can help get drivers back on the road quickly. Bryan County is the perfect location to do that.”

This location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including:

More than 11,400 square feet

Arby’s restaurant

97 truck parking spaces

86 car parking spaces

Four RV parking spaces

Nine diesel bays

Seven showers

Love’s Truck Care with on-site Speedco

Laundry facilities

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Fresh Kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics

CAT scale

Dog park

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will host a ribbon cutting ceremony and donate $2,000 to a local organization to be decided on later.

Love’s operates more than 520 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 26,000 people.

Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 380 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Tire Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network.