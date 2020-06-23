QuikTrip, Tyson Worked With Nonprofit to Supply 35,000 Pounds of Chicken to Tulsa Residents in Need

The Tulsa, Okla.-based c-store chain worked with the Center for Consumer Recovery to move about 35,000 pounds of chicken from the Tyson’s plant in Springdale, Ark., to a Tulsa Dream Center distribution site.

Tulsa, Okla.-based QuikTrip (QT), with more than 800 locations, delivered $200,000 worth of chicken to Tulsa-area residents in need, according to Tulsa World.

The c-store chain worked with the Center for Consumer Recovery (CCR) to move about 35,000 pounds of chicken from the Tyson’s plant in Springdale, Ark., to a Tulsa Dream Center distribution site in Jenks, a Tulsa suburb. From there, it will be given out to surrounding communities.

“The Tyson and QuikTrip teams were incredibly generous, and CCR identified Tulsa as an area of need where we felt this could really make a big impact,” said Bruce Thompson, executive director of CCR, in a statement. “Data from nonprofits shows that food assistance is one of the biggest needs right now, so we’re grateful to be able to help feed thousands of people.”

The effort received logistical support from Merit Financial Solutions, which serves as an operations partner to CCR. Together, they provide a variety of social and financial services to people experiencing financial difficulties.

“Given the far and wide effects of coronavirus, this is a critical time for so many people, and we are fortunate to collaborate with Tulsa Area United Way in coordinating and distributing this rather large amount of food to those in need” said Tom Simonson, CEO of Merit Financial Solutions. “When I contacted Alison Anthony, President and CEO of Tulsa Area United Way, about the delivery, she directed us to Hunger Free Oklahoma and the Tulsa Dream Center. The Hunger Free Oklahoma team, led by Chris Bernard and the Tulsa Dream Center team, led by Aaron Johnson, were dynamic partners who quickly agreed to deploy all their resources. The efforts to alleviate hardships in the community during this challenging time are a testament to the level of teamwork within our Tulsa community.”

The Tulsa Dream Center plans to distribute the chicken to surrounding communities immediately.