Stuzo Acquires Hatch

This first acquisition represents a major milestone in Stuzo's growth, helping the company accelerate value creation for its Everyday Spend Retail customers and deliver the comprehensive end-to-end platform the industry needs.

Stuzo announced that it has completed the acquisition of Hatch, a Lightbank and Andreessen Horowitz backed company.

With Hatch’s capabilities, now unified under Stuzo’s Open Commerce Platform, retailers have access to an unmatched product and solution offering, including Open Commerce Activate for Intelligent 1:1 Loyalty, Open Commerce Transact for Contactless Commerce, and Open Commerce Experience for Modern Digital Storefronts (available individually or as a seamless product suite).

“We entered the retail industry with a mission of helping brands remove friction from the digital commerce experience and to drive incremental revenue, at scale,” said Gunter Pfau, Founder & CEO, Stuzo. “V1 of Open Commerce consisted of a modern digital commerce infrastructure and engine. We learned that the power of digital is maximized by unlocking, connecting, and activating data, and that while digital commerce is foundational, adding intelligent 1:1 customer activation was required to drive scaled business outcomes.”

“Murphy USA is in the early stages of our Murphy Drive Rewards (MDR) customer appreciation program and we’ve already experienced significant incremental growth with Stuzo’s Open Commerce Activate product,” said Rob Chumley, Chief Marketing Officer, Murphy USA. “Stuzo has an exciting roadmap for Activate and we look forward to continuing to build on our success with their product and relationship with their team.”

By combining enterprise, customer, and commerce data in one platform and through the intelligent, real-time, and programmatic activation of that data, Stuzo empowers its retailer customers to achieve deterministic business outcomes.

“As a leading North American owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, we are deeply invested in creating exceptional experiences that activate our Guests on a 1:1 basis through engaging and relevant technology,” said JP Hurtado, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Dave & Buster’s. “Our digital transformation program represents a big leap forward in delivering more seamless out of store and in store experiences. We’re thrilled to bring these capabilities to market and have an exciting roadmap already underway to expand and enhance our digital experience offering in partnership with Stuzo.”

With the acquisition, the Hatch team is now part of Stuzo, Jake Kiser, former Hatch CEO is now Stuzo’s Chief Customer Officer, and the Hatch platform has been integrated and rebranded to Open Commerce Activate. The acquisition was completed in October of 2019. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Stuzo helps Everyday Spend Retailers Know and Activate more customers and data in real-time, leading to more visits, more gallons, and bigger baskets. Open Commerce provides the technical foundation for intelligent 1:1 loyalty, contactless commerce, and mobile storefronts. Stuzo’s managed software services empower retailers to operationalize programs powered by Open Commerce and bring to market custom loyalty, commerce, and mobile storefront solutions. Stuzo’s Open Commerce product suite consists of: Activate for Intelligent 1:1 Loyalty, Transact for Contactless Commerce, and Experience for Modern Digital Storefronts.