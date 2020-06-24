Enmarket Partners with Atlanta Gas Light to Offer Compressed Natural Gas at New Location

The Port Wentworth, Ga., store is the 126th location of Enmarket’s c-stores and travel centers in Georgia and the Carolinas.

Enmarket’s newest store, located in Port Wentworth, Ga., is the first fueling station to bring compressed natural gas (CNG) supplied by Atlanta Gas Light to the Savannah, Ga., public and provides a wide range of services aimed at truck traffic serving the Port of Savannah as well as the general public.

The new store at 7002 Highway 21, at Exit 109 off Interstate 95, also offers Enmarket’s second Fuzzy Taco Shop, a fast-casual Mexican restaurant.

The store is the 126th in Enmarket’s growing chain of convenience stores and travel centers in Georgia and the Carolinas.

“CNG is an increasingly important fuel, especially for heavy trucks, and we are delighted to bring the fast-fill version of it to the motoring public in Savannah,” said Brett Giesick, president of Enmarket. “CNG is a clean, efficient product and making it available is in keeping with our goals to serve the public and protect the environment.”

According to Southern Company Gas subsidiary Atlanta Gas Light, CNG reduces emissions up to 90% when compared to gasoline and diesel vehicles. The new station will be able to fuel all classes of CNG vehicles, including Class 8 trucks (18-wheelers).

“We are proud to partner with Enmarket and help expand the state’s CNG infrastructure,” said Bryan Batson, president of Atlanta Gas Light. “This new station is also making it possible for local area fleets to deploy CNG vehicles to help meet their sustainability goals.”

The new store supplies a wide array of fuel types, including an electric vehicle charging station, auto and truck diesel, DEF, and ethanol free blu, in addition to CNG.

CNG is still developing in the public markets. Early investors in CNG vehicles were often commercial fleets, and the investing companies tended to have dedicated fueling stations of their own. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, there are more than 175,000 CNG-powered vehicles in the United States, and 23 million worldwide.

According to the Department of Energy’s alternative fuel website, 23 Georgia cities have public CNG vendors, with 26 sites among them. Atlanta is the only city in the state with a large number of stations, while Augusta has two and Columbus has one. The stations tend to cluster around Interstate accesses.

Atlanta Gas Light adds the location of the new station off Exit 109 provides value to CNG vehicles traveling I-95 between Florida and the Carolinas. The company has been building and maintaining CNG fueling sites for fleet customers in Georgia since the early 1990s.

The 5,814-square-foot store is a new build. The adjoining Fuzzy’s Taco is 3,960 square feet. The fast casual restaurant features a full bar as well as outdoor seating.

“We’re excited to add a second Fuzzy’s location to the low country area,” added Giesick. “Based on the customer reception at our Hardeeville location, we are confident that customers who have yet to experience Fuzzy’s Taco Shop will be happy that there is now one a little closer to Savannah.”

The first Fuzzy’s Taco Shop opened in Fort Worth, Texas back in 2003 and there are now more than 140 of them scattered across the country.

Customers can expect the same wide array of services as familiar at most Enmarkets, including freshly prepared sandwiches, salads, breakfast biscuits and more- all made on site. The store will be the third Enmarket location to offer Mooz frozen yogurt. Overflow parking for diesel trucks and a backup generator will also be included in the site.

Enmarket, Savannah’s largest convenience store chain, employs more than 1,400 people and operates 126 convenience stores, 14 quick-serve restaurants and two fast casual restaurants as the 49th largest convenience store operator in the country.