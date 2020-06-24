Queue Guard In-Queue Merchandising Fixtures protect customers by providing a physical germ barrier between adjacent checkout queue rows. Especially effective in tight spaces. Seamlessly integrates with Lavi Industries’ Nextrac Merchandising System and Beltrac Queuing Stanchions to create a safe — and profitable — waiting line in any-size space. Also available as a retrofit to existing NeXtrac Slatwall and Gondola fixtures.

Lavi Industries

(888) 285-8605

[email protected]

www.lavi.com/store-fixtures