Paleo, Grain-Free Granola

Inspired by bananas and vanilla ice cream, Bubba’s Bananas Foster UnGranola is a nostalgic twist on breakfast. Sweetened with banana puree, Bubba’s Bananas Foster UnGranola features crunchy and prebiotic-packed green Saba bananas; protein-rich almonds, cashews, pecans, sunflower seeds and walnuts; and vitamins, minerals and prebiotic nutrients. It’s also low-glycemic; certified paleo; grain-free, gluten-free, soy-free and dairy-free; free of refined sugars and artificial flavorings; vegan-friendly; Non-GMO Project Verified; and made in Loveland, Colo.

Bubba’s Fine Foods

www.bubbasfoods.com