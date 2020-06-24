Road Ranger Opens 40th Store

The new Brinkley, Ark., location is the first Road Ranger in Arkansas and features a completely renovated image, a variety of foodservice options, 16 gas positions, eight diesel lanes, and parking for 80 cars and 81 trucks.

Rockford, Ill.-based Road Ranger announced the opening of its 40th store and the first Road Ranger in Arkansas, located in Brinkley, Ark., on I-40.

Road Ranger is proud to become a part of the Brinkley community and add a new store and employees to the Road Ranger family. The new location features a completely renovated image, many food amenities, including a Tejas Tacos, Dan’s Big Slice Pizza, Ben’s Pretzels, Road Ranger Kitchen and a Wendy’s restaurant. It also has 16 gas positions, eight diesel lanes, parking for 80 cars, and 81 trucks.

“The opening of our 40th location in Brinkley is an important moment for Road Ranger, marking a step forward in connecting our network of locations, reinforcing our commitment to growth, and continuing to partner with local communities, fleets, and travelers,” said Road Ranger CEO Marko Zaro.

The Brinkley, Ark., and the Marion, Ill., location later in 2020, will connect Road Ranger’s Texas and Midwest networks. With a fuel network across seven states that stretches from the Mexican border to Wisconsin, Road Ranger is able to service the fueling needs of both national and regional fleets.

As the company continues to grow, it’s always looking for new Rangers to join the family and is encouraging people to visit its careers page to see what openings are currently available.