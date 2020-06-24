TravelCenters of America CEO Commits to ‘Diversity and Inclusion’ in Letter to Employees

TA CEO Jon Pertchik called recent events 'disturbing' and said the company will work even harder to support its employees and communities.

TravelCenters of America CEO Jon Pertchik issued a statement addressed to “teammates” this week about racial injustice.

“Through the COVID-19 pandemic, TravelCenters of America has supported our professional drivers, fleets and first responders and we have done so with pride and appreciation,” Pertchik said. “We have long taken a leading role in supporting Truckers Against Trafficking and over the course of our 47 year history, we have worked to support people from all walks of life, of all genders and races, and those whose voices are not fully heard.”

He continued, calling the recent events over the past few weeks “disturbing.”

“There is much work to do to ensure that equal justice and opportunity are available to all members of our society,” Pertchik said. “As teammates and fellow citizens, we remain committed and will work even harder to support one another in this endeavor, at work and in our communities.”

Pertchik said the purpose of the letter is to assure employees that the company is committed to diversity and inclusion.

“We are committed to treating each other and our customers with dignity and respect at all times,” he said. “As always, thank you for your ongoing commitment to our company and for your support and willingness to improve the positive qualities that define our organization.”