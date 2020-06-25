7-Eleven Expands Mobile Checkout

Customers in Utah can now shop, scan and pay through the 7-Eleven app, facilitating social distancing and minimizing time in stores.

7-Eleven is offering Mobile Checkout to customers in Utah through the 7-Eleven app, enabling customers to skip the checkout line by shopping and paying for items using their mobile phones.

“Now more than ever, customers are looking for an even greater level of convenience – one that includes minimizing contact with others,” said 7-Eleven Chief Digital Officer Tarang Sethia. “We want to meet that need during this uncertain time and Mobile Checkout is one of the innovative ways we can do that.”

Customers can shop, scan and pay with their smartphones, facilitating social distancing and minimizing time in stores. The frictionless shopping experience is integrated with the company’s award winning national 7Rewards loyalty program where 33 million members can earn and redeem points on product purchases and receive coupons and promotions.

When using Mobile Checkout, customers can also take advantage of 7-Eleven’s new beverage deals. 7–Eleven is offering seven free any size hot beverages and/or free any size fountain drinks per 7Rewards loyalty member through its 7–Eleven mobile app. After redeeming all seven free cups, loyalty members can continue to purchase any size hot coffee for $1 or Big Gulp drinks for just 49 cents for the rest of the summer.

Here’s how to use mobile checkout through the 7-Eleven app:

Update to the latest version of the app or download it from the App Store or Google Play.

Register for or log into the 7Rewards loyalty program.

Open the app in a participating store and tap “Start Scanning” on the home page.

Scan the barcode on the desired products to add it to your basket. Discounts and promotions are applied automatically.

Pay for purchases using Apple Pay, Google Pay or a debit or credit card in the app, which customers can setup ahead of time.

Confirm your purchase by scanning the QR code on confirmation screen once the payment is authorized.

“Not only does Mobile Checkout offer frictionless shopping and tremendous value, it also empowers customers to be in control of their entire end-to-end in-store experience,” said Sethia. “Last but certainly not least, it helps store associates reallocate their time to keeping the store clean and in stock for customers.”

7-Eleven was the first convenience store chain to develop proprietary technology for a full frictionless shopping experience from start to finish. Mobile checkout works on both Android and iOS devices and is available for most 7-Eleven merchandise that has a bar code. Some items still require store associate assistance, such as hot foods, financial services and age-verified products (alcohol, tobacco and lottery tickets).

And as the world continues to reconfigure everyday life in response to the coronavirus pandemic, 7-Eleven has enhanced its standards and procedures for hygiene, handwashing, sanitation, food handling and preparation in stores, including increased frequency of cleaning high-touch surfaces. We are encouraging our corporate store associates to wear masks and gloves when serving customers and asking our independent Franchise owners to do the same in their stores. Customers now have access to disposable gloves, tissues and sanitizer stations while shopping in stores. As an extra precaution to help reinforce physical distancing and safer transactions, 7-Eleven has installed sneeze guards and visual floor markers at the front sales counter.

Mobile Checkout, already available in participating Dallas, Manhattan and Long Island stores, is just one of the digital technology enhancements 7-Eleven has made available to consumers. Customers who can’t make it to the store can get their essentials delivered straight to their home via the 7NOW delivery app which can be downloaded via the App Store or Google Play. Within 7NOW, customers can opt in for contact-free deliveries.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.