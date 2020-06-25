EG Group C-Stores Partner With Disabled American Veterans

EG donations will help the organization ensure that injured and ill veterans can access the full range of benefits available to them.

This summer, EG America and its 1,682 convenience stores will launch a national campaign to raise funds for Disabled American Veterans (DAV).

EG donations will help DAV ensure that injured and ill veterans can access the full range of benefits available to them.

The convenience stores participating in the promotion include Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf ‘N Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill. The goal is to raise over $250,000 for DAV, an organization that changes the lives of more than one million veterans, of all eras, every year.

Beginning June 24 and through the month of July, store employees will ask customers to donate an amount of their choosing to DAV during checkout. During the campaign, the stores will offer a free cup of coffee to service members and veterans as a ‘thank you’ for their sacrifices.

“We know many of our team members and guests are veterans and believe it is important to recognize and give back to those who have served our country,” said George Fournier, president of EG America. “Partnering with DAV gives our store teams a collective purpose and allows them to connect with the communities where they live and work in a meaningful way.”

“Last year, EG America shattered its goal during a wildly successful campaign to raise funds directly supporting the vital programs we provide to the men and women who served,” said DAV CEO Marc Burgess. “I can’t thank EG America enough for continuing to support DAV in this upcoming promotion, which showcases their compassion, graciousness and genuine reverence for America’s ill and injured veterans at this particularly challenging time for our nation.”

Founded in 2001 by the Issa family, U.K.-based EG Group is a petrol forecourt retail convenience operator who has established partnerships with global brands such as ESSO, BP, Shell, Carrefour, Louis Delhaize, SPAR, Starbucks, Burger King, KFC, Greggs and Subway. The business has an established pedigree of delivering a world class fuel, convenience and food-to-go offer.

EG Group entered the U.S. market through the initial acquisition of 763 Kroger stores in April 2018. EG Group has made a significant commitment to delivering a modern consumer retail offer creating a destination to satisfy multiple consumer missions.

EG Group now operates nearly 5,400 stores, in 9 countries with over 35,000 associates.