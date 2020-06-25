Emerson Sponsors World Refrigeration Day

As part of its celebration, Emerson will host a live trivia event on its Copeland Facebook page at 2 p.m. EST on June 26.

Emerson has committed its support for the second year of World Refrigeration Day on June 26.

World Refrigeration Day is an international event that raises visibility, awareness and understanding of the significant role that the refrigeration, air-conditioning and heat pump (RACP) sector plays in modern life and society.

The theme for the second year of this event is “Cold Chain 4 Life.” This year’s campaign aims to make the public, policy makers and end-users aware of technology, food waste/loss, human health and comfort, environment and energy considerations associated with the cold chain.

The goal is to motivate adoption of best practices to minimize food waste/loss in the supply chain, stimulate wise technology selections and enhance operations to minimize leakage of refrigerants and maximize energy efficiency.

As part of its celebration, Emerson will host a live trivia event on its Copeland Facebook page at 2 p.m. EST on June 26. Participants will have the chance to win Emerson items including genuine Copeland brand t-shirts and a $100 Amazon gift card for the grand-prize winner, by answering questions related to the commercial refrigeration and air conditioning industry, company history and product knowledge.

“Emerson continues to be committed to advancing innovation in the HVACR industry,” said Dr. Rajan Rajendran, vice president, system innovation center and sustainability for Emerson. “With World Refrigeration Day, we aim not only to showcase that commitment, but to also advance dialogue in the industry about how we can all achieve this goal. We are actively engaged with leaders in the refrigeration and air conditioning industries to address the many challenges the industry is facing — including evolving environment-related regulations; climate change awareness; human health and comfort; the growing ubiquity of digital technologies; food safety and quality needs; and the never-ending energy efficiency and operating cost concerns.”

By actively participating in organizations such as Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI), American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE), Global Food Cold Chain Council (GFCC), European Partnership for Energy and the Environment (EPEE), and Council for Harmonization of Electrotechnical Standards of the Nations of Americas (CANENA), Emerson plays a strategic role in understanding and interpreting the ever-changing landscape of international, national and state-level regulations.

Most recently, Emerson’s experts have been supporting initiatives to explore more globally friendly refrigerants through participation in the AHRI Safe Refrigerant Transition Task Force established in April 2019. The task force was established with the goal of evaluating and enabling safe and reliable use of low-GWP refrigerants. Whether it’s energy efficiency or the transition to lower GWP refrigerants, Emerson is uniquely positioned to help guide and support its customers in overcoming these complexities.

For more information on World Refrigeration Day, visit www.worldrefrigerationday.org. And for more information on Emerson refrigeration, cold chain and air conditioning technologies, visit https://climate.emerson.com/en-us.

