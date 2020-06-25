Marathon Petroleum Names Senior Vice President, Chief Digital Officer

Ehren Powell will lead technology strategy across the company's businesses and manage its digital and information technology assets.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) announced Ehren Powell will join the company as Senior Vice President, Chief Digital Officer, effective July 20.

Powell, who will lead technology strategy across the company’s businesses and manage its digital and information technology assets, will report to MPC President and CEO Michael Hennigan. He will be based in San Antonio, Texas.

“Ehren’s experience building digital capabilities that improve operational performance, enhance the value of commercial systems, and drive cost productivity and process efficiencies will help enable critical steps for continuing to unlock our company’s potential,” said Hennigan. “Ehren is a strong addition to our executive team, and his deep understanding of the digital and IT landscapes will allow us to make significant business improvements.”

Powell joins MPC from GE Healthcare, where he has served as Corporate Officer and Chief Information Officer since 2018. Prior to that, he served as SVP and CIO, Services for General Electric from 2017 to 2018 and SVP and CIO, Power Services for GE Power from 2014 to 2017. During his 20-year career with GE and its subsidiary companies, Powell has held several executive IT leadership roles with increasing responsibility, including positions with GE Power, GE Transportation and GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy. He began his career in IT and information management roles supporting multiple operations for GE Aviation.

Powell holds a bachelor of business administration degree in management and information systems from the University of Cincinnati.

MPC is an integrated, downstream energy company headquartered in Findlay, Ohio. The company operates the nation’s largest refining system with more than 3 million barrels per day of crude oil capacity across 16 refineries. MPC’s marketing system includes branded locations across the United States, including Marathon brand retail outlets. Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates retail convenience stores across the United States. MPC also owns the general partner and majority limited partner interest in MPLX LP, a midstream company which owns and operates gathering, processing, and fractionation assets, as well as crude oil and light product transportation and logistics infrastructure.