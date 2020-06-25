Shell Donates $50,000 in Fuel Gift Cards to Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund

Five local programs will each receive $10,000 to keep services fueled and moving for local seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shell has provided $50,000 in fuel gift cards to the Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund in order to help address senior isolation and hunger.

Shell is a proud supporter of the Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund, which is administered by Meals on Wheels America. The $50,000 fuel gift card donation will be split equally between five local programs, which will help deliver hundreds of meals per week to seniors.

“Now more than ever, Meals On Wheels Atlanta is counting on our volunteers to deliver meals and smiles to our senior neighbors facing hunger and isolation. Our volunteer delivery drivers save us over $550,000 per year in labor costs, so this generous donation of fuel gift cards from Shell provides us with a way to say thank you to our volunteers and make it a little easier for them to deliver meals to our seniors each week,” said Charlene Crusoe-Ingram, Executive Director

The five cities receiving $10,000 fuel gift cards include: Atlanta, Ga., Columbia, S.C., Long Beach, Calif., Parkersburg, W.Va, and Plantation, Fla.

Shell has prioritized directly supporting the local populations where it operates with donations and relief efforts focusing on grassroots and regional organizations. Local Meals on Wheels employees are on the front lines every day, preparing meals and driving to keep older Americans nourished in communities across the country.

While local Meals on Wheels programs are serving 22% more seniors each week due to COVID-19’s impact, waiting lists for meals have grown by 26% due to a lack of resources. Donations are essential to keep the organization operating smoothly.

