CBD-Infused RTD Iced Coffee

Elev8 Hemp’s CBD Infused Iced Coffee is a ready-to-drink, premium iced coffee beverage containing 10 mg of the highest quality CBD in each can. This smooth mild coffee is a perfect quick grab-and-go CBD option. It contains less than 1 gram of sugar and only 15 calories per can. Infused with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants and fiber from hemp protein powders that are naturally full of amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9, cans come in a packs of 16 with an SRP of $68.

Elev8 Hemp

www.elev8hemp.com