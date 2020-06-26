Dash In Delivers More Than 2,500 Personal Messages and Snacks to Local Heroes

Through the month of May, customers were invited to participate in the Snack-O-Gram program by visiting Dash In's website, selecting a snack and writing a note of appreciation for healthcare professionals and first responders.

Dash In, a Wills Group company with more than 50 locations across the Mid-Atlantic region, delivered more than 2,500 personal messages and snacks to healthcare and first responder organizations across Delaware, Maryland and Virginia through its Snack-O-Gram program.

Dash In’s mission is to lift up the journeys of its neighbors through good food and warm smiles. The Dash In Snack-O-Gram program was created to show appreciation for local heroes who are keeping communities healthy and safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Through the month of May, Dash In customers were invited to participate in the Snack-O-Gram program by visiting dashin.com, selecting a snack and writing a note of appreciation for healthcare professionals and first responders.

“We at Dash In are so grateful for the commitment of healthcare professionals and first responders across the Mid-Atlantic region,” said Darleen Nascimento, executive director of brand marketing and customer experience for Dash In. “Our goal with the Snack-O-Gram program was simple: bring our neighbors and neighborhoods together by providing those at home an opportunity to lift up and celebrate the bravery of our local healthcare professionals and first responders with a delicious snack and word of encouragement.”

On June 23, Dash In team members hand-delivered Snack-O-Grams to the following healthcare and first responder organizations:

Delaware: ChristinaCare Hospital and Christiana Fire Company Station 12

Maryland: UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center, Branchville Volunteer Fire Department, Hillandale Volunteer Fire Department Station 12, Holy Cross Health Center, and Woodland Beach Volunteer Fire Department

Virginia: Chesterfield County Fire Station 16 and Henrico Doctors HCA Hospital

“Our staff was so excited to receive the Dash In Snack-O-Grams. It was incredible to see all of the Dash In employees coming together to make the delivery,” said Kathryn Blaha, donor relations and special events officer for the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center Foundation. “We’re hard at work to keep our communities safe and healthy during this time and we really value the kind words we received — and the snacks!”

In addition to the Snack-O-Gram program, earlier this year, Dash In also showed its appreciation for local heroes with a free breakfast sandwich offer. All healthcare professionals and first responders who visited any Dash In store across the Mid-Atlantic region between April 27 and May 3 received a free breakfast sandwich from Dash In’s Craveable menu.

Learn more about the Dash In’s efforts in response to COVID-19 at dashin.com/covid-19.

