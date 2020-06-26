Love’s Opens New Travel Stops in Tennessee and Missouri

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at each location and donate $2,000 to the Benton County School District and $2,000 to the Montgomery County School District.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores has opened travel stops in Holladay, Tenn., and New Florence, Mo.

The Holladay store, located on U.S. Highway 641, adds 82 jobs and 124 truck parking spaces to Benton and Decatur counties. The New Florence store, located off Interstate 70, adds 68 jobs and 89 truck parking spaces to Montgomery County.

“Love’s is proud to open two new locations to help get our customers back on the road quickly,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s. “Opening our 15th and 17th locations in Tennessee and Missouri, respectively, means professional and four-wheel drivers now have more safe, clean and well-maintained locations to stop at and recharge.”

Both locations are open 24/7 and offer many amenities, including:

Holladay, Tenn.

More than 16,400 square feet

Arby’s restaurant

124 truck parking spaces

65 car parking spaces

Three RV parking spaces

Nine diesel bays

Nine showers

Laundry facilities

Love’s Truck Care

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Fresh Kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics

CAT scale

Dog park

New Florence, Mo.

More than 13,800 square feet

Arby’s restaurant

89 truck parking spaces

66 car parking spaces

Three RV parking spaces

Eight diesel bays

Nine showers

Laundry facilities

Love’s Truck Care with on-site Speedco

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Fresh Kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics

CAT scale

Dog park

Visit loves.com/covid19 for updates regarding temporary changes to the company’s operations.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at each location and donate $2,000 to the Benton County School District and $2,000 to the Montgomery County School District.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores operates more than 520 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 26,000 people.

Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 380 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Tire Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop.